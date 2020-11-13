Packers great, Hall of Fame RB Paul Hornung has died at 84

Another Green Bay Packers legend has passed away.

It was announced Friday morning that Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung had died at the age of 84 after a battle with dementia.

A Heisman Trophy winner at Notre Dame, Hornung was the first overall pick of the Packers in 1957. He went on to play nine seasons with the club, winning four NFL titles, including Super Bowl I. His heroics included scoring the winning touchdown in the 1965 title game against the Cleveland Browns.

Hornung led the NFL in scoring three times, including putting up 176 points in 1960. That was a record at the time and it stood until 2006 when LaDainian Tomlinson broke it, though it is still ranked second all-time.

Hornung is the fourth Vince Lombardi-era Packers player to pass away this year, joining Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Herb Adderley.

