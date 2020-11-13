Packers great, Hall of Fame RB Paul Hornung has died at 84

Another Green Bay Packers legend has passed away.

It was announced Friday morning that Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung had died at the age of 84 after a battle with dementia.

College and pro football hall of famer Paul Vernon Hornung passes away at age 84… Full press release at link https://t.co/utcItY29j4 pic.twitter.com/UhCGgSEUYO — Louisville Sports (@SportsinLou) November 13, 2020

A Heisman Trophy winner at Notre Dame, Hornung was the first overall pick of the Packers in 1957. He went on to play nine seasons with the club, winning four NFL titles, including Super Bowl I. His heroics included scoring the winning touchdown in the 1965 title game against the Cleveland Browns.

Hornung led the NFL in scoring three times, including putting up 176 points in 1960. That was a record at the time and it stood until 2006 when LaDainian Tomlinson broke it, though it is still ranked second all-time.

Hornung is the fourth Vince Lombardi-era Packers player to pass away this year, joining Willie Wood, Willie Davis and Herb Adderley.

Photos from the MJS archives. That's Bart Starr holding for Hornung in 1964, full extension against the Lions also from 64, running with the ball in 1961 and saluting the Lambeau crowd in 2011. RIP Paul Hornung. #Packers https://t.co/PPLoykLzgR pic.twitter.com/Lo3nJnsmOl — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) November 13, 2020

