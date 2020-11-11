Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman has withdrawn from school

When Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman left the team earlier this year to deal with a family situation back home, the Badgers expected to get the true freshman back this season. That’s looking less likely now after coach Greg Gard told reporters Bowman has left school.

“The situation he’s dealing with at home with his family has evolved to be more than what he and all of us had initially thought, so he’s decided, through consultation with a lot of people, to withdraw at this point from school,” Gard said Wednesday. “He’s no longer a student, but he is a part of the program from a communication standpoint, communicating with people within the athletic department.”

Wisconsin announced in early October that Bowman was stepping away from the team for an indefinite period of time to tend to a personal family matter at home in Detroit. He was taking virtual classes and remained a “committed member” of the team.

Gard said he’s still in communication with Bowman’s family, even talking with his father a few days ago.

“The circumstance was more than maybe what was initially thought they were all going to have to walk through,” Gard said. “We definitely support that decision and have kind of helped along the way with continuing to find the best path for him and his family as they deal with their situation at home.”

It’s unclear if Bowman will rejoin the Badgers at some point in the future. The 3-star guard was part of a six-man recruiting class, including five scholarship players.

