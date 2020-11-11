Packers: Tackle David Bakhtiari practices fully for first time since injury

Some extra time off appears to have helped the health of the Green Bay Packers.

The team was on the practice field Wednesday afternoon and that included left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Kevin King. That duo has missed the last three and four games, respectively, with injuries. Bakhtiari is battling a chest injury, but was a full participant at practice for the first time since getting hurt, while King has been trying to come back from a quad issue and was limited during the session.

More good news came in the form of running back Aaron Jones participating fully. That means he came out of last Thursday’s win at San Francisco no worse for wear in terms of the calf injury that had caused him to miss two games.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was among four guys that did not practice at all. He’s dealing with a concussion that knocked him out of the win at the 49ers. Tackle Rick Wagner (knee), wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) and linebacker Za’Darius Smith (not injury related) also didn’t practice.

In one roster move, the Packers placed running back Dexter Williams on injured reserve with a knee injury. To take his place on the practice squad the team signed former Ohio State running back Mike Weber. Drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, he’s spent time on their practice squad, along with that of the Kansas City Chiefs.

