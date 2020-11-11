No fans for Wisconsin basketball or hockey to start the season

You won’t be able to attend Wisconsin basketball or hockey games at the start of the upcoming seasons for the teams.

UW announced Wednesday that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be allowing fans into the Kohl Center for Badgers men’s or women’s basketball, along with no fans at LaBahn Arena for men’s and women’s hockey.

The school said the ban is for an indefinite period of time, though with surging COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths within the state it seems unlikely that fans will be seen at UW events anytime soon.

Though schedules for the basketball teams have not been announced, the men’s hockey team will open its season this weekend with a pair of games at Notre Dame. The Badgers will return home the following Thursday and Friday to face Michigan. The women’s hockey team will commence play Nov. 27 when it travels to Ohio State for a weekend series.

Related

Comments

comments