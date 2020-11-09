Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers named to preseason All-Big Ten team

Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

The senior forward was one of 10 players on the list and the only member of the Badgers on it.

Reuvers led Wisconsin in points (13.1), rebounds (4.5) and blocks (1.9) per game last season as the Badgers ran off eight straight wins to end the year and capture a share of their first Big Ten title since 2015. His year included a 17-point, 7-rebound effort against Indiana to help them clinch the championship on the final day of the regular season.

Here is the rest of the team:

Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa senior center Luka Garza have been named unanimous selections on the 2020-21 #B1GMBBall Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Eight conference programs are represented on the 10-member team: https://t.co/dm9tYt51M6 pic.twitter.com/ArFf4eOxcH — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) November 9, 2020

