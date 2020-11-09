Wisconsin football ‘confident’ it has a handle on COVID-19 situation, plans to play at Michigan this week

Wisconsin football is back.

After canceling games against Nebraska and Purdue due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the program, Wisconsin announced Monday it was on track to play this week against Michigan.

As of Saturday, the Badgers had 14 active cases of the virus, down from 27 just four days earlier. On Monday the number of active cases was at five — two players and three staff members. UW said the program had gone five of the last six days without a positive test.

“We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday which was a great sign,” athletic director Barry Alvarez stated in a press release. “That’s when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week. So we were cautious on Friday and Saturday, split guys into groups, and just did conditioning. The team then got together and held its regular Monday practice this morning.

“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”

Now the focus shifts the Wolverines, who come into the game on a two-game losing streak, including a blowout loss to Indiana on Saturday. What remains to be seen is how depleted Wisconsin’s roster will be. At least 15 players have tested positive for the virus since Oct. 24 and must be out of competition for 21 days.

Among those that reportedly tested positive was quarterback Graham Mertz. However, his first positive test came on Oct. 24. His 21-day return to play protocol started Oct. 25, meaning the final day will be on Saturday. That should make him eligible to play against Michigan. Mertz was unable to do anything physically for the first 14 days after his positive test but can start ramping up his workouts as this week progresses.

“He’s starting that process of coming back,” coach Paul Chryst said. “His (cardiac) tests are all done. I think he’ll be able to have some practice and we’ll see if it’s enough practice time. You don’t know that and each guy is a little bit different.”

A UW spokesman outlined in an email the kind of process Mertz and the rest of players returning are facing:

“The progression includes conditioning and strength training, increasing in intensity each day (biking -> jogging -> lift/cardio -> position specific activities). A student-athlete’s progress to the next step occurs only if the previous day’s workout is tolerated well and guided by physician clearance. On Days 19 and 20, the student-athlete may participate in position and sport specific activities/practice as tolerated.”

If Mertz doesn’t play, Badgers will likely start junior Danny Vanden Boom. He hasn’t played since 2018 and has thrown just one pass in his career, but was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin as a senior and went 28-0 as a starter.

Also, while coach Paul Chryst was able to return to work last Thursday, it’s unknown how many of the other staff members that tested positive will be back. They must self-isolate for 10 days after a positive test.

Wisconsin will come into the game 1-0 and ranked No. 13 in the country, having fallen four spots in the AP Top 25 since its 45-7 win over Illinois on Oct. 23. Michigan has lost back-to-back games and dropped out of the national rankings.

The Badgers have not won at Michigan since 2010. They are favored by 2.5 points.

