Wisconsin basketball in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25

For the first time in four seasons Wisconsin is ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers came in at No. 7 in the poll, their best starting spot since starting the 2014-15 season at No. 3.

Wisconsin was one of seven Big Ten teams in the poll, the most of any conference in the country. It was headlined by Iowa at No. 5 and Illinois at one spot behind the Badgers at No. 8. Michigan State came in at No. 13, while Ohio State, Rutgers and Michigan occupied the final three spots in the poll.

The Badgers starting spot should come as no surprise. They return all but one member of their rotation from last season when they claimed a share of the Big Ten title by winning the final eight games of the regular season. The returnees include preseason All-Big Ten member Nate Reuvers, who led Wisconsin in points (13.1) and rebounds (4.5) per game last year.

Point guard D’Mitrik Trice, a third-team All-Big Ten pick last season, also returns. He averaged 9.8 points and a team-best 4.2 assists while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range. The senior also served as the primary defender on the opposing team’s best guard and was lauded for his efforts there.

Also back is forward Micah Potter. The Badgers went 16-5 once he became eligible in late December. The senior averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, while shooting a team-best 45.1% from beyond the arc.

Senior Brad Davison returns as well following a junior season in which he scored 9.9 points and had 4.3 rebounds per game, the best among Wisconsin’s backcourt.

Senior Aleem Ford (8.6 ppg, 4.4 reg) and sophomore Tyler Wahl are the other returning players in the rotation, while the Badgers also brought in a highly-touted recruiting class that could made an impact in their first year.

You can find the full poll here.

Related

Comments

comments