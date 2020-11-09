Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have activated two of the five players on its reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were back on the field Monday morning and the team announced they had been removed from the list in the afternoon. The duo missed the game against San Francisco last Thursday after being considered high-risk close contacts of running back AJ Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dillon, along with linebacker Krys Barnes and quarterback Jordan Love, remain on the list. Barnes tested positive and Love is a considered a high-risk contact.

There was also some good news on the injury front as cornerback Kevin King returned to the practice field. He has missed the last four games with a quad injury.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, cornerback Jaire Alexander did not practice and remains in concussion protocol.

CB Jaire Alexander is still in the concussion protocol but Kevin King (quad) is practicing. Also not practicing: S Will Redmond, S Vernon Scott, T Rick Wagner, WR Darius Shepherd, RB Dexter Williams (practice squad). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 9, 2020

