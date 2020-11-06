Wisconsin adds WR to 2021 recruiting class

The best recruiting class in Wisconsin history got a little better Friday afternoon.

Wide receiver Markus Allen (Clayton, Ohio) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Twitter.

A 3-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Allen committed to Michigan in late April before changing his mind in early September. He ended up choosing the Badgers over offers from 29 other schools, including Michigan State, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Purdue.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Allen is ranked as the No. 11 player in the talent-rich state of Ohio and the No. 60 wide receiver in the country.

Allen is the second wide receiver in Wisconsin’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Skyler Bell (Watertown, Conn.). His commitment leaves the Badgers with 20 recruits in a class that is ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 16 in the country.

