Packers place LB Krys Barnes and QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

Another member of the Green Bay Packers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the test linebacker Krys Barnes took prior to the San Francisco game Thursday night came back positive at some point after the game. He is the second player to test positive this week, joining running back AJ Dillon.

Barnes and rookie quarterback Jordan Love were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the team Friday afternoon.

Barnes, a rookie undrafted free agent that leads the team in tackles, left the 49ers game with a calf injury and did not return. He is reportedly not suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms. If it stays that way, it’s possible that because he tested positive on Thursday, he could be available against Jacksonville on Nov. 15.

The NFL determined that Love, who is roommates with Barnes, was a high-risk close contact. Protocols mandate he must stay away from the team for five days. Love hasn’t been active for any game this year, but he would be back in plenty of time for the Jaguars game, unlike running back Jamal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin, both of whom missed the game Thursday night because they were considered high-risk contacts of Dillon.

The Packers went almost three months without having a single positive test among their players, but they are far from the only franchise experiencing issues. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, 13 teams have put 33 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related

Comments

comments