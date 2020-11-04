Packers: RB Aaron Jones and T David Bakhtiari questionable for game at San Francisco

Aaron Jones will be a game-time decision Thursday night against San Francisco.

Green Bay listed the running back as questionable on the final injury report of the week. He’s been dealing with a calf strain that has kept him out of the last two games.

Jones’ status has taken on even more importance this week following rookie running back AJ Dillon testing positive for COVID-19 and fellow running back Jamaal Williams being forced to sit as a high-risk close contact of Dillon’s. If Jones can’t go, it would leave Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, who is on the practice squad, as the lone backs available.

“He’s done a nice job of just growing up in the offense and feeling more comfortable with the checks and his responsibilities with pass blocking and route running,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Williams, a 2019 sixth-round draft pick. “It seems like he’s a little more settled this year, feeling more confident. I’m excited about him getting opportunities. He’s a really good kid, cares about it a lot and he’s going to be asked to do some things Thursday.”

Also listed as questionable are left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Rick Wagner and safety Raven Greene.

Bakhtiari has missed the last two games with a chest injury, while Wagner is dealing with a knee injury suffered against Minnesota. Greene also got hurt against the Vikings, leaving the game early with an oblique issue.

The team ruled cornerback Kevin King, along with safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott, as out for the game. It will be King’s fourth straight game missed as he continues to deal with a nagging quad injury.

For the 49ers, they’ll be missing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Tevin Coleman and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. Wide receiver Richie James and safety Jaquiski Tartt are listed as questionable.

San Francisco will also be without wide receiver Kendrick Bourne after he tested positive for COVID-19.

