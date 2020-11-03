Wisconsin cancels Purdue game as the number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 27

Wisconsin has canceled its game against Purdue set for Saturday due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 within the program.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez stated in a press release. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

As of Saturday, Wisconsin had 22 active cases dating back to Oct. 24, the day after it beat Illinois 45-7. Since then, the Badgers have added five more cases, bringing their total to 27 active cases, which is made up of 15 players and 12 staff members. In the last seven days, there have been 21 positive tests.

It’s the second-straight week the Badgers have had to cancel their game after seeing last Saturday’s contest against Nebraska called off. Neither game will be made up because the Big Ten did not build any bye weeks into its eight-game schedule.

The Big Ten has set the minimum number of games needed to be eligible for the Big Ten title game at six, meaning Wisconsin can not have any of its remaining five games canceled, including the Nov. 14 matchup at Michigan.

