Packers: Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin determined to be high-risk close contacts, will miss 49ers game

Green Bay will be without more than just running back AJ Dillon on Thursday against San Francisco.

The NFL determined that running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were high-risk close contacts of Dillon, who tested positive for COVID-19. The league mandates that any players considered to be high-risk must isolate and remain away from the team for five days. Because their last contact with Dillon was on Sunday, it means they won’t be able to rejoin the team until Saturday. With the Packers playing Thursday, the duo will miss the game against the 49ers.

The loss of Williams is the more significant of the two. He’s carried the load the last two weeks with Aaron Jones out, posting back-to-back games with 100-plus total yards. Jones’ status for Thursday is up in the air as he continues to deal with a calf injury.

With Jamaal Williams and Dillon out, and Jones uncertain, the only healthy running backs on the roster are Tyler Ervin and former sixth-round pick Dexter Williams. Ervin has played more wide receiver this year than running back, while Dexter Williams is on the practice squad.

Martin has started the last two games at inside linebacker, racking up nine tackles and one tackle for loss. It’s possible the Packers get back Christian Kirksey, who has missed the last three games with a pectoral injury. If not, former seventh-round pick Ty Summers figures to fill in next to rookie Krys Barnes.

The good news was there were no other positive COVID-19 tests among the rest of the Packers.

