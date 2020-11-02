Packers place RB AJ Dillon on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers placed running back AJ Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after he reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Statement from the Green Bay Packers pic.twitter.com/6RrDsO7NyQ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 2, 2020

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the positive result came from a test taken prior to Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Dillon carried five times for 21 yards and also had one catch in the loss.

Dillon will not play Thursday against San Francisco and it’s possible others won’t either. Linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams were late adds to the injury report and listed as not injury related. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the duo is considered close contacts of Dillon, and the NFL is evaluating whether they are high-risk close contacts. If it’s determined they are, the two players will have to be put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, quarantine for five days and miss the 49ers game.

The Packers were already without Aaron Jones against the Vikings due to a calf injury, and his status for the 49ers game is uncertain. If he can’t go, and Williams can’t either, it will leave Tyler Ervin as the lone healthy running back on the roster, though they could bring Dexter Williams up from the practice squad.

This is the first positive test the team has experienced since after the initial intake period at training camp in the middle of August.

The state of Wisconsin remains a hotspot for the virus. As of Sunday, the seven-day average of tests coming back positive was 29.5%, which was the highest number in the country. More than 228,863 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, including 3,493 new positive tests on Sunday. The deaths of 2,047 people have been attributed to the virus since the pandemic began in March.

