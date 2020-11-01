Vikings 28, Packers 22: 2-minute drill

Green Bay allowed Dalvin Cook to score four touchdowns and fell 28-22 to Minnesota at a windy Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

Game Balls

Offense: RB Dalvin Cook

The Pro Bowl running back went off against the Packers defense. Cook finished as the leading rusher and receiver for the Vikings, accounting for 163 yards on the ground and 63 yards on two catches. He became the first player to amass 200-plus total yards and score four touchdowns in a game at Lambeau Field. His 226 yards accounted for 69.8% of the Vikings offense on Sunday. In five career games against Green Bay, Cook is averaging 126.2 yards per contest and he’s scored eight touchdowns.

Defense: LB Eric Kendricks

With the wind a huge factor in the game, the Vikings had to stop the run and it started with Kendricks. He finished with a team-high 12 tackles and limited Green Bay to 109 yards on the ground, with much of that came in the first half. After halftime, Kendricks showed off his coverage skills, staying with wide receiver Davante Adams down the middle of the field. Without his coverage, Adams likely catches the pass and goes in for a touchdown that would have tied the game.

Best Videos

In what world is this not PI?! pic.twitter.com/fEyCnAOWry — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) November 1, 2020

Best Tweets

Mike Pettine trying to get into the #Packers practice facility tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/OLJqlZtid2 — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) November 1, 2020

Lambeau Field jumbotron just played a defensive highlights montage. All the clips were from last year's games against the Bears and Vikings. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 1, 2020

If the goal line extends infinitely upward, as John Madden taught us, that's clearly 2. But with this crew, this is probably touchdown Seahawks. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 1, 2020

If 2020 was a picture. pic.twitter.com/4ZM6YykYqe — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodig) November 1, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— Left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King were among the Packers that were not active due to injury.

— Minnesota cornerback Cam Dantzler was injured in the first quarter and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The team said he had a neck injury and was also being evaluated for a concussion.

Cam Dantzler has full movement of his body and underwent an x-ray at Lambeau Field. Out of caution, he has been transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. https://t.co/xUBWcUi7Kx — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2020

— The loss was Matt LaFleur’s first against an NFC North team. He had started 8-0.

— It was among the windiest days in Aaron Rodgers’ career. There were consistent winds of 25 miles per hour and gusts nearing 40 miles per hour. Rodgers said it was among the three worst weather days at Lambeau Field.

Inside the Numbers

The Packers' D in one stat: The last two times a player in the NFL had 200 yards and four TDs in game it has come against Green Bay: Dalvin Cook today and Raheem Mostert in the 2019 NFC Championship. https://t.co/Y9VYUjEjfo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 1, 2020

5 — That’s how many holding penalties the Packers were tagged for. It’s the same number they had all season coming into the game.

14 — That’s how many times Kirk Cousins passed the ball. It’s the second-fewest he’s attempted as a starting quarterback

7 — That’s how many times the Packers have scored a touchdown on their opening drive this season. They are the only team in the NFL to score on every opening drive this year.

3 — That’s how many touchdowns Davante Adams had. It’s his first three-score day in his career and he finished with five TDs against the Vikings this season.

0 — That’s how many turnovers the Packers forced. They have just one turnover in the last four games.

What’s Next

Green Bay (5-2) heads to San Francisco (4-3) to face the 49ers on Thursday night.

