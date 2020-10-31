COVID-19 outbreak within Wisconsin football program continues to grow

The COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin football program continues to worsen.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez told ESPN’s College GameDay that they now have 22 active virus cases — 12 players and 10 staff members. That’s up from 15 on Thursday.

“We’re still having additions in our cases and that’s something we’ve got to get our arms around and control it,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez added that they will make a decision Tuesday whether or not the game against Purdue on Nov. 7 will be played.

Wisconsin paused all football activities on Wednesday after a total of 12 players and staff members tested positive for the virus. That included head coach Paul Chryst and quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf.

The earliest Wisconsin could resume practice is Wednesday. UW said after consulting with Public Health Madison and Dane County, Chryst will be able to rejoin the team on Thursday if he remains symptom free. It was originally believed he would not be able to return on the day of the Purdue game. The players that have tested positive must sit for a total of 21 days.

The Badgers outbreak isn’t the only concern in the Big Ten. Illinois, Wisconsin’s opponent last week, reported Saturday that two players, including quarterback Brandon Peters, had tested positive.

