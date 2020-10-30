Packers: RB Aaron Jones out, OT David Bakhtiari questionable for Vikings game

Aaron Jones will miss his second straight game with a calf injury.

The Green Bay Packers ruled the running back out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The same goes for cornerback Kevin King, who will miss his third game after having a setback with his quad injury.

“I know they’re doing everything in their power (to get back),” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We want to make sure they are 100 percent before we throw them back out there.”

Those are the only two players that are listed as out for the game, but a total of seven others are considered questionable. That includes tackle David Bakhtiari, who practiced on a limited basis this week after missing the Texans game.

“He did a nice job. Whether or not that’s enough to feel confident to go out there and put his body on the line, we’re not there yet,” LaFleur said. “I don’t know. We’ll give him up to game time to figure that out. Certainly, it’s such a long season, and he’s such an important part of our football team. In order for us to accomplish the goals that I know we all want to accomplish, he’s got to be a part of that. We want to make sure he’s fully healthy before he’s ready to go.”

Kicker Mason Crosby did some work inside the Hutson Center after missing the last two practices with calf and back injuries. Right now, the Packers have a kicker in quarantine — Nick Vogel — as they wait to work him out on Saturday. If Crosby can’t go, the former UAB kicker would almost certainly be signed to the active roster.

“We’ll wait it out and see how (Crosby is) feeling (Saturday),” LaFleur said. “Obviously, then we’re going to have to make a decision pretty quickly.”

Vogel was with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason after making hitting 19 of his 23 kicks as a senior a year ago, but was cut in late July.

Also listed as questionable is running back and kick returner Tyler Ervin. He hasn’t played the last three weeks with a wrist injury but did practice on a limited basis this week. LaFleur believes he’s close to getting back.

“Certainly we hope to have him out there because he just brings an element to both phases of our team,” LaFleur said of his role on offense and special teams. “He’s a big part of our football team, so certainly we’re excited to hopefully have him back. If he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there.”

Packers final injury report vs. Vikings

Questionable: Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari, Tyler Ervin, Darnell Savage, Raven Greene, Tyler Lancaster and John Lovett

