Packers great, Hall of Fame CB Herb Adderley passes away

Another member of the Vince Lombardi-era Green Bay Packers has died.

Cornerback Herb Adderley passed away Friday at the age of 81.

A first-round pick of the Packers in 1961, Adderley was a part of all five of Green Bay’s world championships in the 1960s, including the first two Super Bowls. A four-time All-Pro, Adderley was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980. The HOF also named him to its All-1960s team.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Herb Adderley,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said on the Hall’s website. “He was a great player and an even greater man. Herb left an indelible mark on the Game and was respected tremendously by players and personnel across the league.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb’s wife, Brenda, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Herb’s memory.”

After leaving Green Bay following the 1969 season, Adderley would play threw more years in Dallas with the Cowboys, earning another Super Bowl ring.

Adderley was drafted as a running back after rushing for 813 yards and four touchdowns for Michigan State in three years, and adding 519 yards and four scores receiving. But the Packers were set at that spot with future Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung.

However, an injury in 1961 at defensive back gave Adderley an opportunity on that side of the ball and he shined. Beginning in 1962, he started every game but one at cornerback for the Packers the rest of the decade.

For his career, Adderley intercepted 48 passes, returning seven of them for touchdowns, including three in 1965 alone.

