Wisconsin adds three more COVID-19 cases, now with 15 since Oct. 24

The total number of active COVID-19 cases inside the Wisconsin football program has reached 16.

UW announced Thursday that three more people — two staff members and one student-athlete — had tested positive for coronavirus. It brought the total to eight staff members and seven players testing positive since Oct. 24, the day after the Badgers beat Illinois 45-7.

From a statement UW sent out:

“Wisconsin Athletics’ focus at the moment is to stop the spread of the virus for the health and safety of the program’s student-athletes and staff. There is no definitive timeline for a return to in-person football activities, but the earliest that could occur is Wednesday, Nov. 4. A return to activity depends upon the success of ongoing mitigation efforts. Head coach Paul Chryst, per CDC and Big Ten guidelines, can return to the team in person following a 10-day isolation period, on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the earliest.



Wisconsin Athletics has secured rooms at a local hotel for football players that have not recorded positive tests in an effort to further separate those who live together and mitigate the spread of the virus. Each of the players in the hotel has his own room and the rooms are all located in the same area of the hotel so as to limit exposure to other hotel guests. These living arrangements will remain in effect as long as Wisconsin Athletics deems it necessary.



Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez, who yesterday referenced taking a PCR test, received his results today and tested negative for COVID-19.



Members of the football program continue to take part in daily testing. Wisconsin Athletics plans to provide further updates on Saturday, Oct. 31.”

Wisconsin shut its facilities for a week beginning Wednesday due to the outbreak of the virus.

Related

Comments

comments