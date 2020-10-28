Wisconsin-Marquette to play Dec. 4 in Milwaukee

We’re still waiting on Wisconsin’s basketball schedule to be finalized but we know the date of at least one game.

Marquette released the first 10 games of its schedule Wednesday morning and it includes hosting the Badgers on Dec. 4 at Fiserv Forum.

Wisconsin hasn’t released its schedule yet but we now know the #Badgers will play at Marquette Dec. 4. pic.twitter.com/QUo2zkQhzB — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 28, 2020

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 68-58, including a 77-61 blowout win last season at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers return almost intact from the group that won eight straight games to finish the season on its way to a share of the Big Ten title, its first since 2015. The lineup could feature five seniors, including two of the better big men in the conference with Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter.

Wisconsin’s season could start as soon as Nov. 25 and its full schedule is expected to be released in the next few days.

