Report: Wisconsin-Nebraska game in danger of not being played

Wisconsin has reportedly lost two of its quarterbacks to positive COVID-19 tests. The Badgers are now facing the possibility of not even playing their game against Nebraska this Saturday.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the program is nearing the 5% positive coronavirus test threshold that would force it to shutdown football activities for seven days and then reassess.

If the game were to be canceled, it won’t be rescheduled. As opposed to other conferences, the Big Ten did not have the ability to start as late as it did and build in bye weeks if it wanted its teams to be in contention for the College Football Playoff. All teams are playing eight games in eight weeks with a ninth game during what’s being called Champions Week.

If the Wisconsin-Nebraska game is not played, it will go down as a no-contest.

With Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf both having tested positive for the virus, the Badgers would likely start fourth-string quarterback Danny Vanden Boom if the game is played. He’s thrown just one pass in his career, a 3-yard touchdown in 2018. But he was 28-0 as a starter for Kimberly (Wis.), leading them to back-to-back state titles

Related

Comments

comments