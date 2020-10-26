Packers add veteran wide receiver

Green Bay is adding to its wide receiver group.

As first reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are planning to sign Seth Roberts to their practice squad.

Roberts was cut by Carolina on Monday after catching four passes in seven games this season. The 29-year-old signed with the Panthers this offseason after playing for Baltimore last year. He had 21 catches for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Ravens. His best years were in Oakland, where he caught 158 passes for 1,826 yards and 13 touchdowns over five seasons.

Green Bay’s wide receivers have been banged up much of the year, with the only two guys — Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Malik Taylor — playing in all six games. Davante Adams missed two games, Equanimeous St. Brown was on injured reserve for the first four weeks of the season and Allen Lazard is currently on injured reserve and has missed the last three games.

NFL protocols mandate that Roberts must go through six days of COVID testing before being able to practice with the team.

Green Bay will host Minnesota on Sunday.

