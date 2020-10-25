Packers 35, Texans 20: 2-minute drill

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns, including two to Davante Adams, as the Green Bay Packers rolled to a 35-20 win at Houston on Sunday afternoon.

Game Balls

Offense: Davante Adams

For the second time this season, an opposing defense had no answer for Green Bay’s top weapon. After putting up 14 catches and 156 yards in the season opener against Minnesota, Adams hauled in 13 passes for a career-high 196 yards and two scores against Houston.

He had a pair of highlight plays — an impressive 28-yard catch in tight coverage for a first down that led to a touchdown and a 45-yard catch-and-run where he used his elite route running to get free of his defender.

Rodgers and Adams met Sunday morning and were on the same page, with the quarterback saying they both knew they “needed one of these days today.”

Defense: Jaire Alexander

Alexander’s only stat was one pass breakup, though it did come in the end zone and saved a touchdown. Otherwise, you barely saw the third-year cornerback and that’s exactly what you want. Shadowing Will Fuller, the Texans top receiver, for much of the day, he didn’t allow a single reception.

Alexander’s effort is becoming the norm. He shutdown Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans last week and Atlanta wide out Calvin Ridley the game prior. He’s got two years left on his rookie contract, but he’s going to be due for a major pay raise sooner rather than later.

Best Videos

Best Tweets

The Texans gotta be watching Davante Adams wondering what it takes to get a receiver like that. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 25, 2020

Forever a Packer pic.twitter.com/eHHV3OvPp3 — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) October 25, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— The Packers were down four starters due to injuries: LT David Bakhtiari, RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, S Darnell Savage

— Billy Turner started at left tackle for the first time in his career, while Rick Wagner slid into Turner’s spot at right tackle. The Texans finished with just one quarterback hit and no sacks.

— Linebacker Krys Barnes (shoulder) and safety Raven Greene (oblique) left the game and did not return.

— Kamal Martin was activated off of injured reserve this week and started at inside linebacker. The rookie, making his NFL debut, finished with six tackles and one tackle for loss.

— A pair of Packers caught their first regular season touchdowns. Tight end Jace Sternberger caught a 3-yard score and then wide receiver Malik Taylor added a 1-yard touchdown.

— Houston allowed a limited number of fans in the stadium and a lot of them ended up being Packers fans. It was something Rodgers noticed and loved as he walked off the field.

— Former Wisconsin star JJ Watt had four tackles and two tackles for loss, but didn’t make his presence felt around the quarterback. He spent much of the day matched up with Wagner. The two were teammates with the Badgers.

— Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb led Houston with eight catches for 95 yards.

Inside the Numbers

114 — That’s how many total yards Jamaal Williams had in place of the injured Jones. It included 77 yards on the ground and the final touchdown of the game.

6-0 — That’s Rodgers’ record as a starter in the state of Texas. He’s now thrown 18 touchdowns and just one interception in those starts.

0 —That’s how many times the Packers have lost back-to-back games under coach Matt LaFleur

Davante is just ridiculous. Seven third-down conversions today. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 25, 2020

What’s Next

Green Bay (5-1) will play at home for the first time in close to a month, as the Packers welcome Minnesota (1-5) to Lambeau Field on Sunday.

