Packers: Aaron Jones questionable, David Bakhtiari and Kevin King doubtful for game at Houston

The Green Bay Packers injury concerns took a turn for the worse Friday.

Running back Aaron Jones did not practice after suffering a calf injury in Thursday’s practice. Jones said he didn’t really pay the injury much attention when it happened but started feeling it later in the day. When he came into the building Friday the medical staff took a look and that led to him not practicing.

“I feel like I’m confident I could play, but I know our trainers and doctors have players best interests in mind,” Jones said of suiting up for Sunday’s game at Houston. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field. It’s up to the team doctors.”

Jones absence was one of several for key members of the team. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), safety Darnell Savage (quad), cornerback Kevin King (quad) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) were among the players that did not practice Friday.

Bakhtiari, Savage and King are listed as doubtful for the game but will give them up to game time before making a final decision.

If Bakhtiari can’t go, the Packers don’t have a lot of great options in replacing him. It would likely come down to left guard Elgton Jenkins sliding over, moving Billy Turner from right tackle or sliding in backup Rick Wagner.

Jones is going to be questionable, which technically means he’s got a 50-50 chance of playing. Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (foot), center Corey Linsley (back), linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

If Jones is unable to play, that could mean more snaps for AJ Dillon. The rookie saw a season-high-tying five carries in the blowout loss to Tampa Bay, gaining 31 yards.

Ervin and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) have already been ruled out for the game.

