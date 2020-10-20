Wisconsin preparing with piped in crowd noise, vow to bring their own ‘juice’

When No. 14 Wisconsin opens its season Friday night against Illinois there won’t be any fans inside Camp Randall Stadium. Not even the families of coaches and players will be allowed in to watch. The Badgers practice inside the empty stadium on an almost daily basis but even they admit it will be different.

“I think we know what’s coming but none of us have experienced it,” coach Paul Chryst said this week. “Like everything, you try to prepare them for what’s coming by talking about it and trying to do things that are similar to it, but I’m sure it’ll be a little bit different, obviously, for everyone.”

Wisconsin held its final fall camp scrimmage last Friday night and piped in the crowd noise the Big Ten plans to allow teams to use during games this year.

“It’s not the same,” tight end Jake Ferguson said. “I was running out of the tunnel and they tried to turn it up, and I was like, ‘This isn’t it.”

There are regulations in place for the sound. According to an Ohio State news release, the Big Ten sent crowd noise tracks to play during games. The volume will hover around 70 decibels during game play and can go as high as 90 during celebrations.

“It wasn’t super loud,” running back Garrett Groshek said. “Probably pretty comparable to when I played in high school (at Camp Randall Stadium), so like having a lower level high school game there is probably as loud as it got.”

No matter the crowd noise, it won’t be like there are 80,000 fans in the stands, meaning the Badgers will have to create their own energy.

“That’s obviously going to be a challenge,” safety Collin Wilder said. “It’s going to be different, but at the same time, we practice like that every day. Our expectation should be B.Y.O.J — bring your own juice.”

