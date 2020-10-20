Packers reportedly add linebacker off of Atlanta practice squad

The Green Bay Packers are adding a linebacker to their roster.

ESPN first reported that the club had claimed James Burgess off of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

The Packers are signing veteran LB James Burgess off of the Falcons' practice squad to their 53-man roster, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 20, 2020

An undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2016, Burgess spent time with five practice squads that year before latching on with Cleveland. He spent 2017 and 2018 with the Browns, starting 11 of 17 games and amassing 83 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He was cut due to an injury in the middle of 2018 and ended up with the New York Jets where he started 10 games to end the year. The 26-year-old finished with 80 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Burgess resigned with the Jets but was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list in August and was eventually waived in the final cutdown. The Falcons signed him to the practice squad last week.

Green Bay has struggled with injuries at inside linebacker. Fifth-round pick Kamal Martin returned to practice last week but remains on injured reserve, while free agent addition Christian Kirksey is on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Undrafted free agent Krys Barnes played through an injury in Tampa on Sunday, leaving Ty Summers and Oren Burks as the only healthy players at the position.

In other roster news, the Packers put cornerback Parry Nickerson (hamstring) on injured reserve and signed Kalija Lipscomb to the practice squad.

Related

Comments

comments