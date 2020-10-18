Buccaneers 38, Packers 10: 2-minute drill

Aaron Rodgers played statistically his worst game in six years as the Green Bay Packers fell 38-10 to Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Game Balls

Offense: QB Tom Brady

The Buccaneers quarterback didn’t put up flashy numbers but he did what Rodgers could not — make a few plays and not make any mistakes. The future Hall of Famer was 17 of 27 for 166 yards and two touchdowns as he handed the Packers their first loss of the season.

Defense: CB Jamel Dean

The entire Tampa Bay defense played well, but Dean gets the call here because he made the play that changed the game. With the Packers leading 10-0 in the second quarter, Dean stepped in front of an out route and picked of Rodgers. He took it back to the house for a touchdown and it was the jump start the Buccaneers needed on their way to scoring 38 unanswered points.

In Case You Missed It

— Cornerback Kevin King (quad) was questionable for the game and ended up not playing. Josh Jackson started in his place.

— Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) was injured in the third quarter and did not return. Rick Wagner replaced him and struggled to slow Tampa Bay’s front seven.

— Safety Darnell Savage (quad) left the game in the second half and did not return.

— Aaron Rodgers’ celebration of his touchdown run (later overturned) went viral, as the quarterback paid homage to a Key and Peele original — the double pump.

Inside the Numbers

3 — That’s the number of times Rodgers has thrown an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

35.4 — That was Rodgers’ passer rating. It was the third-lowest of his starting career and his lowest in six seasons.

45.7 — That was Rodgers’ completion percentage, also the third-worst of his career and the worst in six seasons.

2 — That’s how many interceptions Rodgers threw in the game — the first time he’s thrown multiple picks in a game since Week 15 of the 2017 season.

13 — That’s how many quarterback hits the Buccaneers got on Rodgers and backup Tim Boyle — a season-high for a Packers opponent. They also sacked Rodgers four times.

0 — That’s how many penalties Tampa Bay had. It’s just the second time in franchise history the Buccaneers finished with zero fouls.

What’s Next

Green Bay (4-1) will hit the road again, this time heading to Houston (1-5) to take on the Texans next Sunday.

