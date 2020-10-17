Packers activate WR Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers aren’t just getting Davante Adams back in their wide receiver rotation against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The team announced Saturday it had activated Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve to the 53-man roster and is eligible to play against the Buccaneers.

St. Brown went on IR with a knee injury and missed the first four games of the season. That came after the former sixth-round pick missed the entire 2019 season with a leg injury suffered in training camp. He did start seven games as a rookie, catching 21 passes for 328 yards.

The activation means the Packers will have four of their top five wide receivers available after having only two the last time they played a game. Adams will return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

In addition to Adams and St. Brown, Green Bay will have nose tackle Kenny Clark back in the lineup. He hasn’t played since Week 1 due to a groin injury.

Cornerback Kevin King (quad) is listed as questionable, as are linebackers Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and Rashan Gary (ankle).

Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin has already been ruled out with a wrist injury.

