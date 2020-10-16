Packers: Davante Adams, Kenny Clark ‘ready to go’ for Sunday at Tampa Bay

The Green Bay Packers are getting two of their best players back for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin) will play against the Buccaneers.

“They look great,” LaFleur said Friday. “They’ve worked hard. They’ve put in a lot of time. They’ll be ready to go.”

Adams has missed the last two games, while Clark hasn’t played since the season opener against Minnesota.

The news is not as good for cornerback Kevin King. He left the Atlanta game with a quad injury and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was on the field in a limited fashion on Friday, but his status for Sunday is up in the air.

“I think that’ll be more of a game time decision,” LaFleur said. “We’ll go back and watch the tape and talk to Kevin and see how he’s feeling tomorrow. Just kind of give him up to game time to see if he can go or not. That’s ultimately going to be a decision we make as an organization, because we don’t want to put him at risk.”

LaFleur ruled out running back and returner Tyler Ervin with a wrist injury. The coach said Darrius Shepherd, Josh Jackson and Malik Taylor could handle returns against the Buccaneers.

