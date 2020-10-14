Packers: WR Davante Adams practices fully for the first time since hamstring injury

For the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2, Green Bay Packers wide receiver DAvante Adams was a full participant at practice.

“The hamstring feels good,” Adams told reporters Wednesday.

Adams has missed the last two games, including a Monday night matchup with Atlanta last week. The morning of the game he sent out a tweet that said he had done everything needed to play but that other people must know his body better than him. He later deleted the tweet.

“It’s not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated,” Adams said of sending the tweet. “Obviously I’m a competitor, everyone knows that. Everybody knows what I’m about and how I play football. I obviously understand what the clubs interests (is) and everything that goes with it …

“The tweet was taken down because I decided to take it down. Nothing else went into that other than me deciding that was the best thing to do. I was a little frustrated when it happened, but then I decided to take it down so there were no distractions on game day and my teammates could go out there and take care of business without hearing about too much extra stuff.”

Adams practicing fully would indicate he’s got a good chance to play Sunday against Tampa Bay, but coach Matt LaFleur was taking a wait-and-see approach.

“That’s always the goal,” LaFleur said of getting Adams on the field. “We’ll just see how his body responds. I know Davante has done everything in his power, just like he did two weeks ago before we played Atlanta, he’s always doing whatever he can to get out on the field to play with his teammates, because he knows he’s an important part of what we’re trying to get done here.”

Green Bay also got nose tackle Kenny Clark back on a full-time basis. He had been limited in practice since suffering a groin injury in Week 1.

The only two players not to take part at all were cornerback Kevin King (quadricep) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist).

