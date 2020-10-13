Packers place two of their draft picks on injured reserve

A pair of Green Bay Packers rookies are on injured reserve.

The team announced Tuesday that tight end Josiah Deguara and center Jake Hanson went on IR.

A third-round pick, Deguara reportedly suffered a torn ACL in the win over Atlanta. It happened late in the game as the Cincinnati product was blocking on special teams.

“I hurt for Josiah. I love what he’s all about, the mentality he brings. He’s certainly someone we were really excited about,” coach Matt LaFleur said the day after the injury. “It’s been tough but we expect him to bounce back from it and we still think he has a really bright future in this league.”

Deguara started against Minnesota in Week 1, playing 24 snaps and catching one pass for 12 yards. He suffered an ankle injury that would keep him out against Detroit and New Orleans, but he returned to action against the Falcons.

Hanson, a sixth-round pick, was on the practice squad since being cut at the end of training camp.

