Wisconsin will open the 2020 season under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin’s 2020 season will open under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Badgers matchup with Illinois will come Friday, Oct. 23 with kickoff coming at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on BTN.

There's somethin' special about Camp Randall at night 💫 Even though we can't all be there together, you can still be part of the experience: https://t.co/5CoH7NUEwQ #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/rHDyLYMgF8 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 12, 2020

It will be the fourth-straight season Wisconsin has opened on a Friday night. The Badgers won the last three, getting victories over Utah State and Western Kentucky at home, and beating South Florida on the road.

The game will mark the first time since 1982 that Wisconsin will open the season against a Big Ten team and the first time since 1981 that it will do so at home. Obviously, this one will be different, as there will be fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois is the only Big Ten West team to beat Wisconsin in 2019, as they pulled off a monumental upset over the sixth-ranked Badgers in Champaign. That prompted UW running back Nakia Watson to recently tell reporters that, “Illinois definitely deserves a butt whooping from last year.”

