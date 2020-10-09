Wisconsin freshman Lorne Bowman taking a leave of absence from basketball team

A key piece to Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is stepping away from the team for a little bit.

Guard Lorne Bowman has left Madison and returned home to attend to a personal matter, according to a release put out by Wisconsin on Friday.

“Wisconsin freshman Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned home to Detroit, Michigan to tend to a personal family matter. Bowman will continue taking classes at UW-Madison, utilizing the virtual learning option and remains a committed member of the men’s basketball team.”

A three-star recruit, Bowman is part of a six-man recruiting class put together by coach Greg Gard and his staff.

“As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” head coach Greg Gard said in the release. “He is a big part of our Wisconsin Basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”

The college basketball season is slated to start Nov. 25.

