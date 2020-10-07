Wisconsin announces the families of players and staff will now not be allowed at home games

Camp Randall Stadium will be as quiet as its ever been come Oct. 23 or 24 when Wisconsin hosts Illinois in the season opener for both teams.

After initially announcing it would allow the families of players and staff to attend games this fall, Wisconsin reversed course Wednesday. Now, instead of roughly 1,500 people in the stands, it will be limited to players, coaches, essential public safety and stadium operations personnel, along with a limited number of media members.

“It’s unfortunate that circumstances will no longer allow us to invite families to attend, but we support this decision and know that the safety of our students, staff and community has to be our top priority,” UW athletic Director Barry Alvarez stated in a release from the university. “We know Badger games are usually a time when we can come together, but right now we are urging everyone to watch our games safely and responsibly.”

The number of positive COVID-19 cases and the increase in the number of hospitalizations in the state of Wisconsin led to the decision by UW’s administration.

“Given the high rates of infection in the state of Wisconsin, we don’t want anyone in the stadium who doesn’t need to be there,” UW chancellor Rebecca Blank stated. “I’ve said that our fans should think about all of our football games as away games this year.”

UW stated families could be allowed in for future games, assuming conditions within the state improve.

UW also listed a number of changes that would make the downtown area around the stadium much different than on normal game days.

* Tailgating, loitering, and open containers will not be permitted anywhere on campus.

* Campus lots will be closed, except for UW employees with a baselot permit, using it for work purposes. Lots will be staffed to ensure that no tailgating occurs.

* During all home football weekends, there will be no game day sponsor activations or hospitality events

* Normal traditions, such as Badgerville and Badger Bash, will not be held.

* The Badger Band and Spirit Squad will not be present at the football game or perform on campus.

* Breese Terrace will be open to vehicular traffic for all games.

* Campus and City of Madison vending and merchandise locations will not be available along Breese Terrace or in the park area between Breese, Regent and Monroe. The main Bucky’s Locker Room at Gate 1 will remain closed during game days.

Related

Comments

comments