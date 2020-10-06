Packers’ Rodgers: Down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers is off to one of the best starts of his career in helping the Green Bay Packers to a 4-0 record. He’s got 13 touchdowns and no interceptions, while being the leader of an offense that has become the first in NFL history to score at least 150 points in the first four games without turning the ball over.

All of that has people talking about what a comeback Rodgers has made at age 36 after not playing at his normal Hall of Fame level the last two seasons. His quarterback rating was just 97.6 and 95.4 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Those would be pretty good for guys not named Aaron Rodgers, but it was off by his standards. Now, he’s sitting at a career-best 128.4, and his QBR through four games is 92.8 — the best through four games since the stat started being tracked in 2006.

Still, Rodgers has apparently grown tired of hearing people talk about his down years in which he threw for 51 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

“I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks"@AaronRodgers12 is letting everyone know this year #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gKg0s3jVMt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2020

Whether you think the last two years were down or not, Rodgers is clearly playing at his highest level since at least the end of the 2016 season when the Packers had to win their last six games to make the playoffs and eventually went to the NFC title game. If he keeps it up, he’ll give Green Bay a very good chance of making another conference title game and potentially going even further.

