Packers reportedly lose tight end Josiah Deguara to season-ending injury

Green Bay has lost a potentially important piece to its offense for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN, rookie tight end Josiah Deguara suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Monday night’s win over Atlanta and is done for the year.

Deguara, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati, started against Minnesota in Week 1, playing 24 snaps and catching one pass for 12 yards. He suffered an ankle injury that would keep him out against Detroit and New Orleans but he returned to action against the Falcons. The 23-year-old got injured late while blocking on a punt.

Coach Matt LaFleur lamented the loss of his talented tight end when asked about the injury Tuesday.

“I hurt for Josiah. I love what he’s all about, the mentality he brings. He’s certainly someone we were really excited about,” LaFleur said. “It’s been tough but we expect him to bounce back from it and we still think he has a really bright future in this league.”

Deguara’s injury likely means more opportunities for second-year tight end Jace Sternberger and undrafted free agent John Lovett.

