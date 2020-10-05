Packers: WR Davante Adams tweets, then deletes post about not playing Monday night

Green Bay will be without Davante Adams against Atlanta Monday night.

The Packers wide receiver sent out a tweet — and then deleted it — that said he felt he was ready to play but the team’s medical staff did not.

Adams’ absence leaves the Packers wide receiver group hurting. Two of the five guys they started the season with — Allen Lazard and Equinemous St. Brown — are on injured reserve and now Adams will miss his second straight game with hamstring injury.

It means Marquez Valdes-Scantling becomes Aaron Rodgers’ top weapon on the outside, with former undrafted free agents Darrius Shepherd and Malik Turner the only other receivers currently on the active roster. It’s possible the team could promote another from the practice squad prior to the game.

That’s not the only position with injury concerns. Tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) is questionable, while fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) is doubtful. The Packers also don’t know if they’ll have their starting center, as Corey Linsley (groin) is listed as questionable.

The problems extend to the defense, where linebackers Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and Rashan Gary (ankle), along with defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) are all listed as questionable.

