Wisconsin QB Jack Coan reportedly suffers foot injury, out indefinitely

Wisconsin could have a new starting quarterback against Illinois in a few weeks.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, senior Jack Coan went down with a foot injury at practice and is out indefinitely.

Coan started all 14 games last year for the Badgers, throwing for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His pass efficiency rating of 151.8 was the fourth-best in school history, trailing only Russell Wilson (2011), Scott Tolzien (2010) and Darrell Bevell (1993).

The Badgers have no one with starting experience behind Coan, but they do have the highest-rated quarterback recruit in school history. Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz arrived at Wisconsin in the spring of 2019 as the most-hyped recruit and saw playing time in two games last season. He went 9 of 10 for 73 yards. Due to injuries that Coan played through last year, there were weeks in which Mertz got significant reps with the first-team offense.

Chase Wolf could also be in the mix for playing time with Coan out. He and Mertz battled for the backup job in fall camp last season. The redshirt sophomore ended up playing in the three games but threw just one pass.

Redshirt sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and true freshman Daniel Wright are the only other quarterbacks on the roster.

