Nine Packers listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Atlanta

The Green Bay Packers are limping into their Monday night showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Nine players are listed as questionable for the game, another is doubtful and two others have already been ruled out.

Those listed as questionable include wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle), cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin), center Corey Linsley (groin), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle) and punter JK Scott (illness).

Two of those guys — Linsley and Scott — did not practice Saturday after not being listed on the injury report the first two days. Alexander practiced fully the first two days despite his hand injury, but didn’t practice Saturday due to a new knee injury. Ervin was added to the report Saturday but he did practice.

As for Adams, he was a limited participant, as he has been all week.

“We’ve got about 53 hours before kickoff, so we’ll give up to that time and then we’ll make a decision,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Yeah, we’ll see.”

Clark told reporters he is feeling better and practiced on a limited basis all week. He said he feels good but it won’t be his decision whether he plays or not on Monday.

Alexander’s injury status is significant considering the Falcons could have their top two receivers healthy enough to play. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are listed as questionable.

The Packers ruled linebacker Christian Kirskey (pectoral) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (core) out for the game, and then put both on injured reserve. It means they’ll miss at least three games.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) is listed as doubtful.

