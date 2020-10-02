Packers: WR Davante Adams, DL Kenny Clark practice for a second straight day

Things are looking up on the injury front for the Green Bay Packers.

Yes, wide receiver Allen Lazard is going to miss significant time following core muscle surgery, it’s looking like Davante Adams has a chance to play Monday night against Atlanta. The wide receiver practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day, though this time in pads. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game against New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Kenny Clark was also practicing on a limited basis again. The nose tackle has missed the last two games with a groin injury, but has practiced the last two days.

Another change included tight end Josiah Deguara returning to the field. He didn’t practice Thursday due to an ankle injury that’s keep him out of the last two weeks but was limited on Friday.

Linebackers Rashan Gary and Za’Darius Smith were limited as well with ankle injuries.

Still sitting out included Lazard, linebacker Christian Kirksey and tight end Marcedes Lewis. Quarterback Jordan Love missed practice due to an illness, which is reportedly not COVID-19 related.

#Packers QB Jordan Love missed practice today with an illness. pic.twitter.com/Ymyw7KcyXR — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) October 2, 2020

Related

Comments

comments