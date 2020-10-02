Brewers season comes to an end with 3-0 loss to LA

Milwaukee’s season came to an end Thursday night in predictable fashion.

The Brewers, who struggled to scores runs all season, fell 3-0 to Los Angeles, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 series win in their NL Wild Card matchup.

Clayton Kershaw was dominant for LA. He allowed just three hits and struck out a playoff career-high 13 batters over eight innings. It was the third-most strikeouts by a Dodgers pitcher in the postseason and the most since the 1963 World Series.

Every Brewers starter had at least one strikeout Thursday, with Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich and Jedd Gyorko combining for seven. Over the two-game series, Milwaukee scored just two runs and struck out 28 times.

Milwaukee was hoping that Brandon Woodruff could match Kershaw but he wasn’t able to. He allowed all three runs in the fifth inning before giving way to Josh Hader. Woodruff did end up striking out nine batters in the third postseason start of his career.

This was the sixth time the Brewers made the postseason in their history and the first time they failed to win a single game.

The Dodgers will move on and take on the winner of the St. Louis and San Diego series that is tied 1-1.

