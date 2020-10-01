Packers: Allen Lazard reportedly out indefinitely following core muscle surgery

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver group took a big hit Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Allen Lazard underwent core surgery earlier this week and is out indefinitely. Recovery time for the injury varies, but Lazard figures to be out at least a month.

Packers' WR Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery this week and is out indefinitely, per source. Lazard is coming off the best game of his NFL career, a six-catch, 146-yard performance against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020

The injury comes after he put together his best day as a pro against New Orleans last Sunday. He caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s win.

The Packers are already without Equinmeous St. Brown, who is on injured reserve. He can be reinstated after this week.

There was some good injury news, though, at the position. Pro Bowler Davante Adams returned on a limited basis after missing last week’s game against New Orleans with a hamstring injury.

Others not practicing included linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee).

Also appearing on the injury report was defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin), and linebackers Za’Darius Smith (ankle), Rashan Gary (ankle) and Randy Ramsey (groin). All four were limited.

Green Bay’s opponent on Monday night, the Atlanta Falcons, is also dealing with a rash of injuries to important players. That includes the starting wide receiver duo of Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle). Jones was limited, while Ridley did not practice.

Related

Comments

comments