NASCAR Cup Series coming to Road America

The top NASCAR series is coming to Wisconsin in 2021.

It’ll happen at Road America’s National Park of Speed next summer on the 4th of July. Road America made the announcement Wednesday.

In a release, Mike Kertscher, Road America’s president and general manager, said fans have been asking for them to bring the NASCAR Cup Series to the track in Sheboygan County for a decade.

“The weekend is going to be memorable and exciting for everyone as we celebrate Independence Day at America’s National Park of Speed,” Kertscher stated. “We encourage new and returning fans to get their tickets and campsites early because we intend to host four full days of on-track action. Our entire staff is excited to welcome the teams, drivers, and new visitors to show them that Road America is the ideal facility to come for the experience and stay for the race.”

Road America has hosted the Xfinity Series, the second-tier of NASCAR, for the last 11 years.

