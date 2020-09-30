Brewers set NL Wild Card roster, reliever Devin Williams not on it

Milwaukee will play without the top reliever in baseball in its Wild Card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers released their 28-man roster for the series and it did not include Devin Williams. They say he was ruled out due to right shoulder soreness.

It’s a huge loss for a club already playing without its top starting pitcher in Corbin Burnes. Williams is among the candidates for National League Rookie of the Year after dominating in his first season with the Brewers. He allowed just four runs over 27 innings of work for an ERA of 0.33 and averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning.

Milwaukee also left starting pitcher Brett Anderson off the roster. There was some hope he might be able to return and start a potential Game 3 after leaving Sunday’s loss to St. Louis with a blister.

The Brewers will have designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach. He suffered a hamstring injury in the season finale but will be available. So, too, will outfielder Ben Gamel. He’s coming of the injured list after a quad issue finally sidelined him on Sept. 20.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series between the Brewers and Dodgers is scheduled to get underway Wednesday night at 9:08 p.m. CT.

