Wisconsin, Big Ten returns to AP Top 25 poll

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 set to play later this fall, the two conferences made a return to the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

Four Big Ten teams and one Pac-12 were in the latest version of the poll. Ohio State was the highest ranked of the five, coming in at No. 6. The Buckeyes also received four first-place votes. Penn State slid in at No. 10, while Oregon was the lone Pac-12 team in the poll at No. 13. Wisconsin is at No. 19 and Michigan is at No. 23.

The four Big Ten teams is two fewer than were in the preseason poll, as Minnesota and Iowa were relegated to “also receiving votes” category.

Clemson stayed at No. 1, receiving 55 first-place votes. Following a blowout season-opening win over Missouri, Alabama came in at No. 2 and got three first-place votes.

Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame round out the top 5.

Full poll is here.

