Brewers lose finale, still make the playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers are playoff-bound for a third-straight season.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club didn’t win its way in — the Brewers lost 5-2 to St. Louis on Sunday — but losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco allowed Milwaukee to back its way into the postseason as one of the two National League Wild Card teams.

The Brewers were not apologizing afterwards for how they got in.

As the No. 8 seed, Milwaukee will face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round. It’s a best-of-three series and every game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

Game 1 of the series will take place Wednesday.

