Brewers lose finale, still make the playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers are playoff-bound for a third-straight season.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club didn’t win its way in — the Brewers lost 5-2 to St. Louis on Sunday — but losses by Philadelphia and San Francisco allowed Milwaukee to back its way into the postseason as one of the two National League Wild Card teams.

The Brewers were not apologizing afterwards for how they got in.

Craig Counsell: "There's no reason to apologize for getting into the playoffs. … We've got a chance to win the World Series." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 27, 2020

It doesn’t matter how…all that matters is getting in — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) September 27, 2020

As the No. 8 seed, Milwaukee will face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round. It’s a best-of-three series and every game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

Counsell on facing the Dodgers: "We only have to beat them twice. We have to play them good, but it's very doable." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 27, 2020

Game 1 of the series will take place Wednesday.

