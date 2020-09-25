Packers injury report lists three starters as questionable, two more as doubtful

Green Bay is likely to play without its top receiving threat Sunday night when it faces off with New Orleans.

Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) missed practice for a third-straight day Friday and is listed as doubtful.

“We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he’s at, but ultimately we’ve got to see if he’s able to go,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I know he’s doing everything in his power to make that happen, but I’d say right now he’s probably doubtful.”

Tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) is listed as also listed as doubtful, meaning it’s likely he misses his second game in a row.

There is also some uncertainty about a couple guys in the trenches, too. Nose tackle Kenny Clark (groin) practiced again Friday on a limited basis after not playing against Detroit last week and is listed as questionable.

“He’s made progress, there’s no doubt. He’s definitely not a hundred percent yet,” LaFleur said of the Pro Bowler. “Again, he’s another guy that we’re going to give up until game time and we’ll have to determine whether or not he can go.”

Guard Elgton Jenkins (back/rib) did not practice Friday and made his first appearance of the week on the injury report. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say overly concerned,” LaFleur said of Jenkins. “Anytime you have a guy on the injury report you certainly are concerned, but again, he’s another guy we’re going to have to see where he’s at over the next 48 hours and make that determination.”

Another new addition to the injury report was safety Darnell Savage (groin). He’s listed as questionable.

While the Packers will have to wait and see with Adams, the Saints have already ruled out All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas (ankle). He led the NFL in receptions last season and is quarterback Drew Brees’ favorite target.

Full injury report:

