Packers: Kenny Clark returns to practice, Davante Adams still out

It was a bit of good news, bad news for the Green Bay Packers on the injury front Thursday.

For the first time since injuring his groin in the Week 1 win at Minnesota, nose tackle Kenny Clark took part in practice. He was a limited participant but it’s a sign things are improving.

At the other end of the scale is Davante Adams. The Pro Bowl wide receiver missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury. Adams said Wednesday that things were improving but he wasn’t sure if he would be able to play on Sunday at New Orleans.

The rest of the injury report was a bit of mixed bag as well. Center Corey Linsley (hand) and guard/tackle Billy Turner (knee) were full participants for a second straight day, while defensive lineman Montravious Adams (toe) went from limited to full. But tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), who missed the Detroit game, went from practicing on a limited basis Wednesday to not taking part at all on Thursday.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis got his normal Thursday off, while punter JK Scott did not practice due to a personal matter.

