Brewers fall flat in 4-2 loss to St. Louis

Milwaukee’s final push for a playoff spot did not get off to a good start Thursday night in a 4-2 loss at St. Louis.

Cy Young Award candidate Corbin Burnes gave up three runs before leaving in the fourth inning with lower back discomfort. His last pitch became a 2-run homer by Dylan Carlson. It was just the second long ball he’d allowed all year, with the other coming all the way back on Aug. 3.

That offense was all that was needed thanks to a standout effort from Cardinals starter Kwang-hyun Kim. He allowed just an RBI single by Tyrone Taylor over five innings of work to pick up the win.

The Brewers did have opportunities, but struggled to capitalize. They got the tying run on in the ninth inning but Christian Yelich struck out. Milwaukee finished just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

With the loss, Milwaukee dropped two games back of St. Louis in the race for the second playoff spot in the NL Central. With San Francisco losing and Philadelphia idle, the Brewers stayed a 1/2 game back of the second NL Wild Card spot.

Milwaukee and St. Louis will play a doubleheader on Friday.

