On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple talk about Reggie Pearson’s absence, Jon Dietzen’s reappearance, position changes, the updated Big Ten schedule and answer your Twitter questions.

1:12 — UW found “something” this offseason that led to Reggie Pearson not being cleared to play

8:00 — After a year away, Jon Dietzen is back

15:00 — Jaylan Franklin on the move

27:20 — The new Big Ten schedule and poor Nebraska’s whining

34:09 — Twitter questions

Related

Comments

comments